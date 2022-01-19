iPhone 13 models are pictured at an Apple Store in Beijing, September 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters
iPhone 13 models are pictured at an Apple Store in Beijing, September 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Smartphones
Tech /  Tech Trends

Chinese smartphone shipments rebound with 15.9 per cent growth in 2021, with 5G models dominant

  • 5G smartphones accounted for 76 per cent of mobile handset shipments in 2021, compared with 53 per cent the previous year, according to CAICT data
  • In October, Apple regained its title as No 1 smartphone brand in China by shipments for the first time since December 2015, according to Counterpoint

Topic |   Smartphones
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 3:05pm, 19 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
iPhone 13 models are pictured at an Apple Store in Beijing, September 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters
iPhone 13 models are pictured at an Apple Store in Beijing, September 24, 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE