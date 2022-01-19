The e-CNY app seen in Apple’s App Store atop a yuan banknote on January 6, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s digital currency: e-CNY wallet nearly doubles user base in two months to 261 million ahead of Winter Olympics
- The e-CNY app had been used in transactions totalling US$13.8 billion by the end of December as the central bank pushed adoption of its digital currency
- The currency has no official nationwide launch date, but is being trialled in several cities and at Winter Olympics venues
