A Starbucks employee hands a bag of ordered food to a Meituan delivery rider at the US coffeehouse chain’s flagship store in Beijing on January 18, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Starbucks to widen online reach in China through new alliance with Meituan, ending coffeehouse chain’s partnership with Alibaba-backed Ele.me
- Seattle-based Starbucks’ new partnership could potentially expand its business by tapping into Meituan’s vast domestic customer base
- Meituan had a 67.3 per cent share of China’s food delivery market in 2020, compared with a 26.9 per cent share for Ele.me in the same period
