Robert Mardini speaks during a news conference on the situation in Gaza, at the International Red Cross, headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 31, 2018. The International Committee of the Red Cross says hackers broke into servers hosting its data and gained access to personal information on more than a half-million people. Photo: AP
Red Cross hack exposes data on 515,000 vulnerable people, agency suspects criminals seeking profit
- The International Committee of the Red Cross said it has suffered the largest hack in its history, exposing data of the ‘world’s least powerful’ people
- The hack forced the group to shut down systems around its ‘Restoring Family Links’ programme that seeks to reunite families separated by conflict
Topic | Cybersecurity
