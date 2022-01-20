A medical worker collects swab sample from a man at a mobile Covid-19 testing site in Xian. The Chinese city has been under lockdown since late December, making it difficult for some residents to access food and basic supplies. Photo: Xinhua
How internet services help Xian’s 13 million residents cope with Covid-19 lockdown in China

  • Citizens are using WeChat mini-programs and chat groups to find food and supplies
  • With people barred from leaving their homes, basic necessities are hard to come by

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Iris Deng and Tracy Qu

Updated: 7:00pm, 20 Jan, 2022

