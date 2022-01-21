A hamster plays inside a cage before being dropped off for culling at the New Territories South Animal Management Centre in Hong Kong, January 19, 2022. Photo: AFP
NFT hamsters project launched in Hong Kong amid public backlash over Covid-19 cull
- An NFT project featuring 2,000 digital hamsters calls for people to ‘stand up’ to city’s Covid-19 culling of the animals
- Project pledges to donate all proceeds to animal charity, although some accuse the backers of profiting off the death of the pets
