A man holding gun plays a vritual reality game at Sandbox VR at Gandaria City Mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, on March 18, 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong’s Sandbox VR was nearly killed by Covid, but it now has global ambitions amid surging demand
- Sandbox VR has plans to triple its global arcade footprint to 40 locations, rebounding from bankruptcy in the US in 2020
- The pandemic forced the company to cut 80 per cent of its workforce, which remains reduced it seeks to release its first new games since before Covid-19
Topic | Virtual Reality
A man holding gun plays a vritual reality game at Sandbox VR at Gandaria City Mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, on March 18, 2019. Photo: Shutterstock