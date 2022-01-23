A man holding gun plays a vritual reality game at Sandbox VR at Gandaria City Mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, on March 18, 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong’s Sandbox VR was nearly killed by Covid, but it now has global ambitions amid surging demand

  • Sandbox VR has plans to triple its global arcade footprint to 40 locations, rebounding from bankruptcy in the US in 2020
  • The pandemic forced the company to cut 80 per cent of its workforce, which remains reduced it seeks to release its first new games since before Covid-19

Josh Ye
Updated: 8:30am, 23 Jan, 2022

