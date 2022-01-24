The logo of Chinese video-sharing company Kuaishou seen at its offices in Hangzhou, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province, on February 5, 2021. Photo: AFP
Louis Vuitton sees big interest on Kuaishou as fashion show live-stream outperforms Douyin, Weibo and Tencent Video
- A live-streamed menswear show from the French fashion house reached 49 million viewers on Kuaishou, a rival of Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok
- Kuaishou’s association with lower-tier cities has caused some call Louis Vuitton ‘unstylish’, but it could lead to interest from other luxury brands
Topic | Kuaishou
The logo of Chinese video-sharing company Kuaishou seen at its offices in Hangzhou, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province, on February 5, 2021. Photo: AFP