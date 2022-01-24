A traveler walks through the Beijing Daxing International Airport, Nov. 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China to roll out dedicated 5G network for airports, plays down frequency interference concerns
- The CAAC said its 5G airport system will not affect flight safety because it will operate on specific frequencies, and use independent base stations and telecoms services
- The project aligns with the State Council’s call to expand 5G applications to industrial sectors such as manufacturing, the power grid and ports in the 2021-2025 period
Topic | 5G
