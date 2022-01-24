A number of trademark applications containing the word yuan yuzhou – translated as metaverse in Mandarin – have been denied registration by the National Intellectual Property Administration. Illustration: Shutterstock
China starts rebuff of various metaverse trademark applications amid rush to hype the internet’s next generation

  • A number of metaverse-related trademark applications have been denied registration by the National Intellectual Property Administration
  • These included submissions made by NetEase, iQiyi and Xiaohongshu

Ann Cao
Updated: 8:52pm, 24 Jan, 2022

