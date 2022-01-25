China’s state-backed Blockchain Services Network (BSN) has kicked off a soft launch of an infrastructure to support the deployment of non-fungible tokens. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s state-backed Blockchain Services Network (BSN) has kicked off a soft launch of an infrastructure to support the deployment of non-fungible tokens. Photo: Shutterstock
NFTs
Tech /  Tech Trends

China introduces state-backed NFT platform unlinked to cryptocurrencies

  • The Blockchain Services Network has started testing its NFT minting and management system
  • The infrastructure is based on adapted blockchains that are not tied to cryptocurrencies

Topic |   NFTs
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 25 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s state-backed Blockchain Services Network (BSN) has kicked off a soft launch of an infrastructure to support the deployment of non-fungible tokens. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s state-backed Blockchain Services Network (BSN) has kicked off a soft launch of an infrastructure to support the deployment of non-fungible tokens. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE