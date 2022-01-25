China’s state-backed Blockchain Services Network (BSN) has kicked off a soft launch of an infrastructure to support the deployment of non-fungible tokens. Photo: Shutterstock
China introduces state-backed NFT platform unlinked to cryptocurrencies
- The Blockchain Services Network has started testing its NFT minting and management system
- The infrastructure is based on adapted blockchains that are not tied to cryptocurrencies
