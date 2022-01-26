Meituan users can now pay for purchases at restaurants, grocery stores, cinemas and other offline stores using the digital yuan, the company said on Wednesday. Photo: AP Photo
Meituan users can now pay for purchases at restaurants, grocery stores, cinemas and other offline stores using the digital yuan, the company said on Wednesday. Photo: AP Photo
Meituan
Tech /  Tech Trends

China’s digital currency: Meituan expands e-CNY payments to offline merchants ahead of Lunar New Year

  • The Beijing-based on-demand service giant has started support e-CNY payments in offline stores
  • The move will allow people to use the digital yuan in more day-to-day scenarios, says analyst

Topic |   Meituan
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 26 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Meituan users can now pay for purchases at restaurants, grocery stores, cinemas and other offline stores using the digital yuan, the company said on Wednesday. Photo: AP Photo
Meituan users can now pay for purchases at restaurants, grocery stores, cinemas and other offline stores using the digital yuan, the company said on Wednesday. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE