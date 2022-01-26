Meituan users can now pay for purchases at restaurants, grocery stores, cinemas and other offline stores using the digital yuan, the company said on Wednesday. Photo: AP Photo
China’s digital currency: Meituan expands e-CNY payments to offline merchants ahead of Lunar New Year
- The Beijing-based on-demand service giant has started support e-CNY payments in offline stores
- The move will allow people to use the digital yuan in more day-to-day scenarios, says analyst
