Women in traditional Chinese Hanfu attire dance for visitors to celebrate the Cherry Blossoms Festival in Nianhuawan, a town near Wuxi city, Jiangsu province, on March 22, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese version of TikTok promotes traditional dance and music as Beijing pushes to clean up internet content
- ByteDance’s Douyin is investing ‘tens of millions of yuan’ to promote live-streamers producing content involving traditional music from different cultures
- The incentive scheme offers creators cash rewards for such content that can include dances from Chinese ethnic minorities
Topic | TikTok
Women in traditional Chinese Hanfu attire dance for visitors to celebrate the Cherry Blossoms Festival in Nianhuawan, a town near Wuxi city, Jiangsu province, on March 22, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE