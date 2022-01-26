Women in traditional Chinese Hanfu attire dance for visitors to celebrate the Cherry Blossoms Festival in Nianhuawan, a town near Wuxi city, Jiangsu province, on March 22, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Women in traditional Chinese Hanfu attire dance for visitors to celebrate the Cherry Blossoms Festival in Nianhuawan, a town near Wuxi city, Jiangsu province, on March 22, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
TikTok
Tech /  Tech Trends

Chinese version of TikTok promotes traditional dance and music as Beijing pushes to clean up internet content

  • ByteDance’s Douyin is investing ‘tens of millions of yuan’ to promote live-streamers producing content involving traditional music from different cultures
  • The incentive scheme offers creators cash rewards for such content that can include dances from Chinese ethnic minorities

Topic |   TikTok
Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 7:54pm, 26 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Women in traditional Chinese Hanfu attire dance for visitors to celebrate the Cherry Blossoms Festival in Nianhuawan, a town near Wuxi city, Jiangsu province, on March 22, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Women in traditional Chinese Hanfu attire dance for visitors to celebrate the Cherry Blossoms Festival in Nianhuawan, a town near Wuxi city, Jiangsu province, on March 22, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE