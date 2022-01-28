The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is a virtual world where people can interact with avatars. Photo: Handout
Design firms find new business in the metaverse as Covid-19 drives interest in virtual world
- As Covid-19 deals a blow to businesses, design firms shift to building experiences inside the metaverse
- Animoca Brands has pledged US$50 million to venture capitalist firm Brinc to fund start-ups to create inside The Sandbox
Topic | Metaverse
The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is a virtual world where people can interact with avatars. Photo: Handout