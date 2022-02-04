The e-CNY app seen on a mobile phone beside Chinese paper currency, January 6, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s fully cashless society a step closer after two private banks end services for banknotes and coins
- Two private banks in Liaoning province and the capital of Beijing will no longer provide services involving banknotes and coins, effective March and April respectively
- Beijing has been conducting a nationwide pilot scheme for the e-yuan, with more than 261 million people downloading the wallet app
