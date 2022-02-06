The original ending of the cult classic film Fight Club showing buildings being leveled by bombs placed around the city was cut on Tencent Video, which replaced it with text explaining authorities had thwarted the plot. After an outcry on social media, the original ending was restored. Photo: 20th Century Studios
Tencent restores Fight Club ending after censorship backlash in China on social media
- The restored ending adds back about 11 out of 12 minutes cut from the film, but some scenes featuring nudity are kept out
- Tencent Video previously replaced the original ending with text saying authorities thwarted a plot to bomb buildings and wipe out consumer debt
Topic | Censorship
