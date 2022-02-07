Nio electric vehicles roll off the production line at a factory in Hefei, Anhui province, China, April 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Betting on tech firms like NIO and BOE pays off for communist officials in China’s eastern city of Hefei
- The Hefei government took advantage of NIO’s booming share price to cash out most of its stake within a year – making a handsome profit on its investment
- The average state stakeholder now invests in companies owned by almost 16 private owners, up from eight a decade ago, according to a study by academics
Nio electric vehicles roll off the production line at a factory in Hefei, Anhui province, China, April 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg