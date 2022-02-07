Wu Dajing of China celebrates after the mixed team relay final in short track speed skating on Feb. 5, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Alibaba’s latest NFT launch features non-tradeable badges celebrating four Winter Olympics sports
- The virtual badges, in traditional Chinese ink painting style, depict speed skating, aerial freestyle skiing, slopestyle and figure skating
- Owners of the NFTs are ‘barred from using the digital collectibles for any commercial purpose’, according to Alibaba
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
