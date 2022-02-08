The logo of online video site Bilibili is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, Shanghai, July 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Chinese video platform Bilibili denies death of 25-year-old employee was the result of overwork
- The employee, who worked in the content monitoring department, died last Friday from a cerebral haemorrhage, Bilibili said in an internal letter
- The death has renewed debate about the unhealthy work culture in China’s tech sector, known for its high pressure and long working hours
