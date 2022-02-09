The Sandbox is a virtual world website where people can socialise and play games. Photo: Handout
Ubisoft to experiment with gaming NFTs in The Sandbox metaverse despite player backlash
- Ubisoft’s move reflects a broader trend of traditional gaming giants looking to sell player items in the metaverse in the form of NFTs
- Team17, the developer behind the Worms franchise, was forced to cancel its NFT MetaWorms project just 24 hours after it was announced last week
Topic | Metaverse
The Sandbox is a virtual world website where people can socialise and play games. Photo: Handout