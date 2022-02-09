Chinese microblogging platform Weibo urges its user to keep calm when commenting on the games during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese microblogging service Weibo deletes over 41,000 posts for ‘creating trouble’ during Beijing Winter Olympics, asks users to keep calm when commenting on the games

  • Weibo also banned 850 accounts from posting on its platform, as it further tightened oversight of user-generated content
  • Its action followed the online abuse heaped on Zhu Yi, the US-born figure skater who fell during her Winter Olympics debut for Team China on Sunday

Topic |   Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Updated: 6:18pm, 9 Feb, 2022

