Chinese microblogging platform Weibo urges its user to keep calm when commenting on the games during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese microblogging service Weibo deletes over 41,000 posts for ‘creating trouble’ during Beijing Winter Olympics, asks users to keep calm when commenting on the games
- Weibo also banned 850 accounts from posting on its platform, as it further tightened oversight of user-generated content
- Its action followed the online abuse heaped on Zhu Yi, the US-born figure skater who fell during her Winter Olympics debut for Team China on Sunday
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Chinese microblogging platform Weibo urges its user to keep calm when commenting on the games during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo: Shutterstock