Bilibili, known as the YouTube of China, said it would hire more content review staff after the death of a young employee who worked during the Lunar New Year holiday. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese video site Bilibili vows to hire 1,000 more content reviewers after death of young employee who worked during holiday
- Bilibili promised to expand its content review team after a 25-year-old worker died last week
- The company said the deceased employee worked regular hours during the Lunar New Year holiday
Topic | Bilibili
