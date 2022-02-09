Tencent is leading a group on standards for NFTs, recognised by UN agency. Photo: Handout
Tencent-led project becomes first UN-approved standards initiative on NFTs, known as ‘digital collectibles’ in China
- The first draft of the framework is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, with Tencent group also supported by Ant and institutions
- Many Chinese tech companies offer NFTs built on consortium blockchains, which are different from popular public blockchains
