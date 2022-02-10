The TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration picture taken July 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
TikTok updates its rules on hate speech to bar transphobic behaviour such as deadnaming
- TikTok’s explosive growth has made it a vital platform for teens and young people, putting its guidelines under increasing scrutiny
- Of the 91.4 million videos TikTok said it removed from the platform due to violations between June and September 2021, 1.5 per cent were classified as hateful content
Topic | TikTok
The TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration picture taken July 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters