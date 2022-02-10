An ASML lithography machine is assembled at the company’s factory in Veldhoven, Netherlands. Photo: Bloomberg
Chip lithography leader ASML flags possible intellectual property infringement by a ‘little giant’ in China
- ASML said it has asked its customers not to encourage the alleged IP infringement by Dongfang Jingyuan Electron, a Beijing-based company known as a ‘little giant’
- The allegation comes as China is doubling down on developing its own capability in lithography, which is a vital step for chip production
Topic | China technology
