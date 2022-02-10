Global Top E-commerce says it is still owed a huge sum from the sale of online merchant Patozon last year. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Made in China, sold on Amazon’ troubles continue as US$314 million sale of online merchant Patozon drags on
- Global Top E-commerce, former owner of Patozon, has sued online fast fashion retailer Shein and another firm for failure to hold up their end of the deal
- TikTok owner ByteDance and Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi were the major investors in the acquisition of Patozon early last year
