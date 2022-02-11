Seoungho Jin, chief executive officer of Korea Investment Corp., in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 19, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Korea’s US$200 billion wealth fund is betting on the metaverse and Silicon Valley start-ups
- KIC has almost doubled in size over the past five years, after a slow start when it was created in 2005 to contribute to South Korea’s finance industry
- The fund expects to add headcount to it San Francisco office this year to explore investments in tech, health and green ventures in Silicon Valley
Topic | Venture capital market
Seoungho Jin, chief executive officer of Korea Investment Corp., in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 19, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg