Pedestrians walk past the Winter Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen in Beijing. Official NFTs of the panda will be open for sale, but not in China. Photo: AP Photo
Beijing’s beloved Olympics panda mascot has its own NFTs, but they are unavailable in China
- Official NFTs of Bing Dwen Dwen, the wildly popular panda in China, will be launched on Friday US time
- The NFTs are offered through an officially sanctioned Winter Olympics mobile game developed by Animoca Brands subsidiary nWay
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
