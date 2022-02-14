Bored Wukong, an NFT project launched in China, is accused of plagiarising the well-known Bored Ape Yacht Club. Photo: NFTCN/Bored Wukong
Bored Wukong, an NFT project launched in China, is accused of plagiarising the well-known Bored Ape Yacht Club. Photo: NFTCN/Bored Wukong
NFTs
Tech /  Tech Trends

Chinese NFT project Bored Wukong accused of copying Bored Ape Yacht Club

  • Critics say Bored Wukong, a collection of NFT avatars based on the legendary Monkey King, bears a strong resemblance to Bored Apes
  • Bored Wukong’s creator denies the accusation by invoking examples of celebrities who look alike

Topic |   NFTs
Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 9:00am, 14 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Bored Wukong, an NFT project launched in China, is accused of plagiarising the well-known Bored Ape Yacht Club. Photo: NFTCN/Bored Wukong
Bored Wukong, an NFT project launched in China, is accused of plagiarising the well-known Bored Ape Yacht Club. Photo: NFTCN/Bored Wukong
READ FULL ARTICLE