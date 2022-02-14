Jelly app, a social network based on the metaverse concept, has taken itself off Chinese app stores less than a month after launch. Photo: Handout
China’s top metaverse app removes itself from app stores, citing online attacks
- Jelly, which became China’s most popular free iOS app three weeks after launch, says it has been experiencing malicious rumours and system crashes
- Some users claim they have run into data leaks after signing up for the app – allegations that Jelly has denied
