Jelly app, a social network based on the metaverse concept, has taken itself off Chinese app stores less than a month after launch. Photo: Handout
Jelly app, a social network based on the metaverse concept, has taken itself off Chinese app stores less than a month after launch. Photo: Handout
Metaverse
Tech /  Tech Trends

China’s top metaverse app removes itself from app stores, citing online attacks

  • Jelly, which became China’s most popular free iOS app three weeks after launch, says it has been experiencing malicious rumours and system crashes
  • Some users claim they have run into data leaks after signing up for the app – allegations that Jelly has denied

Topic |   Metaverse
Ann Cao
Ann Cao

Updated: 10:30pm, 14 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Jelly app, a social network based on the metaverse concept, has taken itself off Chinese app stores less than a month after launch. Photo: Handout
Jelly app, a social network based on the metaverse concept, has taken itself off Chinese app stores less than a month after launch. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE