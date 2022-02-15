Shanghai-based Trip.com Group operates online travel agencies Trip.com, Ctrip and Qunar, as well as travel metasearch engine Skyscanner. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s largest online travel company Trip.com Group to roll out hybrid work model, allowing employees to do their jobs remotely up to two days a week
- Shanghai-based Trip.com Group will implement its hybrid work policy across its global operations from March 1
- The push to a hybrid work model is expected to help the group retain employees and attract new workers ahead of a post-pandemic rebound in global travel
