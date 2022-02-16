The logo for Coinbase Global Inc, the US cryptocurrency exchange, displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron and others at Times Square in New York on April 14, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Coinbase launches remittances programme to take on Western Union with cryptocurrencies
- The free pilot programme allows for sending crypto funds to friends and family in Mexico, where tokens can be converted into pesos at participating locations
- The service will be fee-based after March 31, Coinbase said, but still 25 to 50 per cent cheaper than traditional transfers
Topic | Digital currencies
