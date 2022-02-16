The logo for Coinbase Global Inc, the US cryptocurrency exchange, displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron and others at Times Square in New York on April 14, 2021. Photo: Reuters
The logo for Coinbase Global Inc, the US cryptocurrency exchange, displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron and others at Times Square in New York on April 14, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Tech Trends

Coinbase launches remittances programme to take on Western Union with cryptocurrencies

  • The free pilot programme allows for sending crypto funds to friends and family in Mexico, where tokens can be converted into pesos at participating locations
  • The service will be fee-based after March 31, Coinbase said, but still 25 to 50 per cent cheaper than traditional transfers

Topic |   Digital currencies
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:15am, 16 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The logo for Coinbase Global Inc, the US cryptocurrency exchange, displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron and others at Times Square in New York on April 14, 2021. Photo: Reuters
The logo for Coinbase Global Inc, the US cryptocurrency exchange, displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron and others at Times Square in New York on April 14, 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE