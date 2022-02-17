NFT buyers of Hong Kong singer Edison Chen’s latest project complained that they did not receive their purchases immediately after payments. Photo: Handout
NFT buyers of Hong Kong singer Edison Chen’s latest project complained that they did not receive their purchases immediately after payments. Photo: Handout
NFTs
Edison Chen’s NVLPE NFT project scrambles to appease disgruntled buyers amid chaotic sales

  • Red NVLPE launched its public sale on Wednesday, but some buyers say they had waited for hours to receive their purchases
  • Moderators for the project apologised to buyers on its Discord channel, promising that all NFTs would be eventually delivered

Xinmei Shen

Updated: 9:00am, 17 Feb, 2022

