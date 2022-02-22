An illuminated neon sign of an NFT is displayed in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
An illuminated neon sign of an NFT is displayed in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
NFTs
Tech /  Tech Trends

Chinese student says valuable NFT was stolen in phishing scam, revealing a thriving digital token investor community on the mainland

  • The stolen work, from the popular Doodles collectible NFT project, made up roughly half the value of his entire NFT assets, the student told the Post
  • Last weekend, 17 OpenSea users had NFTs worth a combined US$1.7 million stolen in a separate targeted phishing attack

Topic |   NFTs
Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 12:00pm, 22 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An illuminated neon sign of an NFT is displayed in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
An illuminated neon sign of an NFT is displayed in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE