An illuminated neon sign of an NFT is displayed in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese student says valuable NFT was stolen in phishing scam, revealing a thriving digital token investor community on the mainland
- The stolen work, from the popular Doodles collectible NFT project, made up roughly half the value of his entire NFT assets, the student told the Post
- Last weekend, 17 OpenSea users had NFTs worth a combined US$1.7 million stolen in a separate targeted phishing attack
