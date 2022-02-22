A popular live-streaming e-commerce host on Kuaishou Technology’s short video-sharing platform, Ping Rong, was fined for tax evasion by authorities in southern Guangdong province. Photo: Handout
China tech crackdown: authorities slap US$10 million fine on live-streamer for tax evasion amid continued scrutiny of popular online influencers
- Live-streaming e-commerce host Ping Rong was held liable for tax irregularities in 2019 and 2020, according to tax authorities in southern Guangdong province
- The action against the live-streamer showed that the campaign started by the State Taxation Administration last September continues to be pursued nationwide
Topic | Live streaming
A popular live-streaming e-commerce host on Kuaishou Technology’s short video-sharing platform, Ping Rong, was fined for tax evasion by authorities in southern Guangdong province. Photo: Handout