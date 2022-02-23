The “Domestically made conscience” NFT project sold its entire collection of 1,000 roughly sketched cartoon profile images in an hour on February 23, 2022. Photo: Handout
Satirical Chinese NFT project sells out as investors brush aside developers’ warning that they’ll ‘take the money and run’
- Buyers snapped up the entire collection of cartoon profile sketches sold by the ‘Domestically made conscience’ NFT project on Wednesday
- Secondary trading volume of these digital assets on the OpenSea NFT marketplace surpassed 200 ether, or about US$537,000, in just a few hours on the same day
Topic | NFTs
