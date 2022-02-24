Ant Group’s NFT platform Topnod punished 56 accounts for reselling digital collectibles, taking a cautious approach amid regulatory uncertainty in China. Photo: Shutterstock
Ant Group NFT platform punishes 56 accounts for reselling digital collectibles, exercising caution

  • Topnod, the NFT platform owned by Alipay owner Ant Group, said the accounts will be prevented from transferring NFT ownership after reselling assets for money
  • Chinese platforms ban the reselling of so-called digital collectibles because of regulatory uncertainty following a cryptocurrency crackdown last year

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 24 Feb, 2022

Ant Group’s NFT platform Topnod punished 56 accounts for reselling digital collectibles, taking a cautious approach amid regulatory uncertainty in China. Photo: Shutterstock
