Ant Group’s NFT platform Topnod punished 56 accounts for reselling digital collectibles, taking a cautious approach amid regulatory uncertainty in China. Photo: Shutterstock
Ant Group NFT platform punishes 56 accounts for reselling digital collectibles, exercising caution
- Topnod, the NFT platform owned by Alipay owner Ant Group, said the accounts will be prevented from transferring NFT ownership after reselling assets for money
- Chinese platforms ban the reselling of so-called digital collectibles because of regulatory uncertainty following a cryptocurrency crackdown last year
Topic | NFTs
Ant Group’s NFT platform Topnod punished 56 accounts for reselling digital collectibles, taking a cautious approach amid regulatory uncertainty in China. Photo: Shutterstock