In January, Microsoft announced it would purchase Activision Blizzard for US$68.7 billion. Photo: Reuters
Microsoft
Microsoft creates new team in China to help local video game developers expand overseas via Xbox

  • The team, under Microsoft’s Xbox Gaming Ecosystem group, will include business strategy managers based in Shanghai, a city that is home to key video game firms
  • In 2021, the revenue generated by self-developed Chinese games in overseas markets reached US$18 billion, a year-on-year increase of 16.6 per cent

Ann Cao
Updated: 10:36pm, 24 Feb, 2022

