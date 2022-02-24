In January, Microsoft announced it would purchase Activision Blizzard for US$68.7 billion. Photo: Reuters
Microsoft creates new team in China to help local video game developers expand overseas via Xbox
- The team, under Microsoft’s Xbox Gaming Ecosystem group, will include business strategy managers based in Shanghai, a city that is home to key video game firms
- In 2021, the revenue generated by self-developed Chinese games in overseas markets reached US$18 billion, a year-on-year increase of 16.6 per cent
