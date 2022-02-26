Monkey Kingdom NFTs have attracted buyers who are also luxury watch enthusiasts. Photo: Handout
Meet the young luxury watch collectors driving Hong Kong’s NFT frenzy

  • Gen Z and millennial luxury watch collectors in Hong Kong follow the lead of social media influencers betting big on NFTs
  • A Monkey Kingdom NFT sold for more than US$148,000 in December, higher than the prices of some collectible wristwatches

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 5:00pm, 26 Feb, 2022

