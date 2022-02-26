Ukrainian servicemen walk at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv on Friday. Chinese social media platforms said they are cracking down on misinformation and other inappropriate content about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AP Photo
Ukraine invasion: China’s WeChat, Douyin crack down on vulgar jokes and misinformation
- WeChat, Douyin and Weibo said they are taking down posts and videos making fun of international news events
- Chinese internet users have taken to various social media platforms to voice their opinions and feelings about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
