Ukrainian servicemen walk at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv on Friday. Chinese social media platforms said they are cracking down on misinformation and other inappropriate content about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AP Photo
Ukraine invasion: China’s WeChat, Douyin crack down on vulgar jokes and misinformation

  • WeChat, Douyin and Weibo said they are taking down posts and videos making fun of international news events
  • Chinese internet users have taken to various social media platforms to voice their opinions and feelings about the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Ann Cao
Updated: 9:18pm, 26 Feb, 2022

