The Yahoo logo is seen outside of the company’s offices in Santa Clara, California. The company will no longer provide email services to mainland Chinese users starting on February 28, 2022. Photo: AP Photo
Yahoo stops email service for mainland users in final retreat from China
- Yahoo Mail told mainland Chinese users over the weekend that they could no longer send or receive email after February 28
- The move marks the US company’s final retreat from China amid tightened data regulations in the country
