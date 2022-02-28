Major Chinese apps that have been blacklisted in India include those of ByteDance, Tencent Holdings, NetEase and Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese tech start-ups throw in the towel in India as New Delhi stands firm in blocking apps from mainland companies
- India has banned more than 270 Chinese apps since June 2020, when tensions heightened between the two countries after a deadly Himalayan border clash
- New Delhi’s firm stand against Chinese apps marks a big blow for mainland tech firms, forcing them to rethink their overseas expansion plans
Topic | Apps
Major Chinese apps that have been blacklisted in India include those of ByteDance, Tencent Holdings, NetEase and Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: Shutterstock