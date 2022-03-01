Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits soldiers during a military drill outside the northwestern city of Rivne. Photo: dpa
Ukraine
Tech /  Tech Trends

Ukraine’s fundraising plea vanished in China as crypto donations pour in from around the world

  • The Ukrainian embassy in China appeals for donations on Weibo, drawing criticisms from pro-Russia netizens
  • People around the world donate to the Ukrainian government in cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ether

Yaling Jiang
Updated: 11:00am, 1 Mar, 2022

