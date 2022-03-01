An aerial photo shows a China-Europe cargo train loaded with containers of electronic products leaving Nanjing, in eastern Jiangsu province, for Russia’s Vorsino station on January 27, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
War in Ukraine threatens to block shipments via China-Europe railway, networking gear maker Zyxel warns
- Zyxel, a maker of routers and switches, suspended freight through the link operated by China Railway about three days ago
- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine risks worsening a global shipping crisis that has cut off electronics supplies, such as smartphones, video game consoles and chips
Topic | Transport and logistics
