A group of Hong Kong owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs gather in front of the Post’s logo in The Sandbox. Photo: Handout
Star Ferry history comes alive in South China Morning Post metaverse experience on The Sandbox
- Players can move around the game, which features a backdrop of Hong Kong’s skyline, and interact with game characters to understand the city’s history
- Amid concerns about an easing of pandemic era stimulus and rising geopolitical tensions, NFT prices have steadily retreated after months of global enthusiasm
