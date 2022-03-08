A group of Hong Kong owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs gather in front of the Post’s logo in The Sandbox. Photo: Handout
Metaverse
Star Ferry history comes alive in South China Morning Post metaverse experience on The Sandbox

  • Players can move around the game, which features a backdrop of Hong Kong’s skyline, and interact with game characters to understand the city’s history
  • Amid concerns about an easing of pandemic era stimulus and rising geopolitical tensions, NFT prices have steadily retreated after months of global enthusiasm

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 9:39am, 8 Mar, 2022

