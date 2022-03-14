The Post’s “1997 Premium Series” NFTs feature its newspaper archives from 1997, a defining year in Hong Kong’s history. Photo: SCMP
South China Morning Post releases NFTs, featuring news archives from Hong Kong’s historical year 1997
- The collection, named “1997 Premium Series’, is part of the newspaper’s NFT project ARTIFACTs
- The series contains the Post’s coverage of 1997’s momentous events, including the handover, the Asian financial crisis and Avian flu
Topic | NFTs
