Prime examples of widely used digital wallets in Hong Kong are Alipay, WeChat Pay, Tap & Go and Octopus. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong’s use of digital wallets for online payments to overtake credit cards by 2025, report says
- Hongkongers are shifting to digital wallets because this online payment method has become more convenient to use amid the Covid-19 pandemic
- Alipay, WeChat Pay, Tap & Go and Octopus collectively attracted more than 4.7 million new users and 96,000 new merchants in Hong Kong by the end of 2021
