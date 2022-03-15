The Hong Kong handover ceremony, June 30 1997. Photo: SCMP / Robert Ng
The Hong Kong handover ceremony, June 30 1997. Photo: SCMP / Robert Ng
NFTs
Tech /  Tech Trends

South China Morning Post’s first NFT collection sells out in two hours despite global market slump

  • The NFTs feature coverage of the handover ceremony in 1997, the Asian financial crisis, the Avian flu outbreak, and the deaths of Princess Diana and Deng Xiaoping
  • The Post, founded in Hong Kong in 1903, is among a growing number of news organisations around the world that have experimented with the technology

Topic |   NFTs
Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 3:00pm, 15 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hong Kong handover ceremony, June 30 1997. Photo: SCMP / Robert Ng
The Hong Kong handover ceremony, June 30 1997. Photo: SCMP / Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE