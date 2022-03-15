The Hong Kong handover ceremony, June 30 1997. Photo: SCMP / Robert Ng
South China Morning Post’s first NFT collection sells out in two hours despite global market slump
- The NFTs feature coverage of the handover ceremony in 1997, the Asian financial crisis, the Avian flu outbreak, and the deaths of Princess Diana and Deng Xiaoping
- The Post, founded in Hong Kong in 1903, is among a growing number of news organisations around the world that have experimented with the technology
Topic | NFTs
