Chinese tech stocks have been falling in the US. Photo: Weibo
Chinese cloud service provider seeks dual listing in Hong Kong after New York stock price halves overnight
- Kingsoft Cloud said a dual listing in Hong Kong would provide shareholders with ‘greater liquidity and protection’ amid an evolving market environment
- Chinese tech companies are growing increasingly uneasy about the threat of being delisted in the US amid heightened regulatory pressure
Topic | Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Chinese tech stocks have been falling in the US. Photo: Weibo