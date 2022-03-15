Chinese tech stocks have been falling in the US. Photo: Weibo
Chinese cloud service provider seeks dual listing in Hong Kong after New York stock price halves overnight

  • Kingsoft Cloud said a dual listing in Hong Kong would provide shareholders with ‘greater liquidity and protection’ amid an evolving market environment
  • Chinese tech companies are growing increasingly uneasy about the threat of being delisted in the US amid heightened regulatory pressure

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 8:47pm, 15 Mar, 2022

