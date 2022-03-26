Five virtual idols operated by Beijing-based StarHeir Technology have been given different backgrounds in fashion, streetwear, beauty and music. Photo: StarHeir Technology
Ascendant virtual humans are taking over for pop idols in China, but the expensive technology has risks for Big Tech

  • Start-ups like Musiness and StarHeir Technology are joining the Big Tech race to develop virtual idols after Japanese avatars rose to fame in China
  • Virtual human development got a boost from Chinese policymakers, but high costs and maintaining momentum are long-term risks

Yaling JiangAnn Cao
Yaling Jiang in Shanghaiand Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 10:00am, 26 Mar, 2022

